Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Commerzbank Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CBK opened at €7.54 ($7.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.89. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($9.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

