Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Community Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Community Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

