Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ TCFC opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.
Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial
Community Financial Company Profile
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
