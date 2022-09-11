Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.43.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 4.8 %

CFRUY stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.