Comparing e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty and Haleon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 3 6 0 2.67 Haleon 1 5 4 0 2.30

Profitability

e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $36.86, suggesting a potential downside of 5.20%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Haleon.

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 6.69% 10.95% 6.85% Haleon N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Haleon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $392.15 million 5.20 $21.77 million $0.53 73.36 Haleon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Haleon.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Haleon on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands include Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

