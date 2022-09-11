Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires New Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 970,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NABL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in N-able by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,722,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,070,000 after buying an additional 243,125 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in N-able by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,230,000 after acquiring an additional 529,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of N-able by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,465 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,217,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after buying an additional 184,941 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the first quarter worth $9,233,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. N-able had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of N-able from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

