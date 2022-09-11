Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys New Shares in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.12% of ManTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in ManTech International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT opened at $95.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.97. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

MANT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

