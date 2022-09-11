Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 129,735 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Confluent by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

