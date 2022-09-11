Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys Shares of 517,884 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 517,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Greenlight Capital Re at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.2% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,538,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.95 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $276.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 3.50%.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.