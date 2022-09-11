Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $12.44 Million in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 285,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,000. Everbridge comprises about 1.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $54,755,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Everbridge stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $164.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

