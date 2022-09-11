Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 653,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Playa Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,722,000. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $12,612,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,814,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,317,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $866,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PLYA opened at $6.49 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

