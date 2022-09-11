Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,271 shares during the quarter. Zuora comprises about 2.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $21,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zuora by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zuora by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Zuora by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Zuora by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

