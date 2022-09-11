Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 21,810 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $143.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average is $141.55. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.89 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

