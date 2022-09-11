Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 586,245 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,245 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Weatherford International worth $38,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Weatherford International by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $207,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 915.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

