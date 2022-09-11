Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 61,943 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,943 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,855 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,312,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,180 shares of company stock worth $2,117,131. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBIZ Company Profile

Shares of CBZ opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.73.

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.