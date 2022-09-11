Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 638,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,000. Mattel comprises about 1.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Mattel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $23.53 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.