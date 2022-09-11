Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLW. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of GLW opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

