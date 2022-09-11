Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 59,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $341.07 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.