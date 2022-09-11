Cota Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,995 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Cota Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for approximately 7.5% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Avalara worth $35,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 65.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 95.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after buying an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $85,617,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at $50,188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $45,008,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of AVLR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.99. 3,567,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,841. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $190.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

