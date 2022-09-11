Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $259.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.