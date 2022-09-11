CPMG Inc Acquires 26,483 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

CPMG Inc boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,483 shares during the quarter. Apollo Endosurgery accounts for about 4.0% of CPMG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CPMG Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $23,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,753,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 2,584.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,146,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 1,103,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.97. 71,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,493. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 87.39% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

