Creditcoin Market Cap Reaches $73.92 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $73.92 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

