Critical Comparison: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) vs. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 18.85% 13.23% 0.71% Old National Bancorp 18.42% 9.13% 1.04%

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. UBS Group pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

33.1% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

UBS Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UBS Group and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 6 5 0 2.33 Old National Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

UBS Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.18, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.79%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than UBS Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UBS Group and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $38.65 billion 1.49 $7.46 billion $2.23 7.43 Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 5.84 $277.54 million $1.02 16.69

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UBS Group beats Old National Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.