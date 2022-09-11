CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Westerly Capital Management LLC

Westerly Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. CSG Systems International accounts for 2.3% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CSG Systems International worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 103.1% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 17,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

