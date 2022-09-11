Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stake Lessened by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP cut its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics makes up 0.3% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 887,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,957. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.