DA Davidson Downgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECOM. William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

