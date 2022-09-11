DAFI Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $161,004.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.74 or 1.00082047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036722 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,775,540 coins. The official website for DAFI Protocol is dafiprotocol.io. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol.

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier."

