Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.52.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.84. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.