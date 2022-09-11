Deep Track Capital LP Has $79.83 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.1% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $79,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $280,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.