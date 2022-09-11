Deep Track Capital LP Invests $11.48 Million in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,035,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,482,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 9.21% of Hookipa Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 171,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 97,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

