Deep Track Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the quarter. Beam Therapeutics accounts for 2.8% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 1.09% of Beam Therapeutics worth $43,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,543,000 after purchasing an additional 298,383 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 107,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 106,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $57.51 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

