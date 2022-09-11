Deep Track Capital LP Reduces Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Deep Track Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,285 shares during the period. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.2% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 3.23% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $33,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $21.03 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $165,200 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.