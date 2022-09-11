Deep Track Capital LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Deep Track Capital LP reduced its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 1.59% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $8.31 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $33.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

