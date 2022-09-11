Deep Track Capital LP Sells 91,004 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

Deep Track Capital LP reduced its position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,004 shares during the period. DICE Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings in DICE Therapeutics were worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $207,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DICE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

