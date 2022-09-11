Deer Park Road Corp Acquires 425,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Deer Park Road Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 0.1% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Alamos Gold worth $18,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 239,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 3,532,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Further Reading

