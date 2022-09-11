Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is 59 North Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,584 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises 6.0% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $23,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,939,000 after acquiring an additional 164,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 93,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 160,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $39.79. 3,104,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,069. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

