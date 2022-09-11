Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Decreased by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,610 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up about 3.8% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Dell Technologies worth $104,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. 3,104,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,069. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

