Denarius Hits Market Cap of $616,238.62 (D)

Denarius (D) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Denarius has a total market cap of $616,238.62 and $910.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PWR Coin (PWR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LightSpeedCoin (LSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Denarius’ total supply is 7,899,464 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

According to CryptoCompare, “Building upon the original Bitcoin. Denarius features changes such as Stealth Addresses, Native TOR, Cross-Chain Atomic Swaps, Proof of Data, Hybrid MasterNode System (Fortuna Stakes), Encrypted Messaging, Multi-Signature Addresses & Transactions, and Tribus (a new PoW hashing algorithm). A maximum of 10,000,000 D is to be created during the hybrid PoW/PoS lifecycle of 3 years, which then transitions to Proof of Stake (6% APR) entirely after the first 3 years.Denarius also has Proof of Data and IPFS built into the wallet. The wallet runs on all existing Operating Systems and for those who use Coinomi wallet, you can find it there as well.Denarius has a Hybrid MasterNode system named Fortuna Stakes. It aims to have a fair distribution reward system which ensures that all Fortuna Stakes receive the same income over time. Fortuna Stakes reportedly receive 33% of each POW & POS block that is mined. FS/MN Collateral is 5000 D.Tribus (Latin for three) is the Proof of Work hashing algorithm used in Denarius. Tribus consists of three of what it believes to be the most popular and secure cryptography algorithms that were featured in the NIST5: JH, Keccak, and Echo.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

