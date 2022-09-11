Desjardins Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE:BNS opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

