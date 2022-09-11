Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

NYSE DE traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.25. 1,240,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

