Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 173.0% in the first quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.7% in the first quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $119.17. 9,302,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

