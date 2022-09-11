Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,557,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.