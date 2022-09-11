Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
