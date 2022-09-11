Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $180.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.43.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

