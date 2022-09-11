Digible Price Reaches $0.0047 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Digible coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digible has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Digible has a total market cap of $345,218.43 and $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776464 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014860 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019839 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Digible
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.
Digible Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Digible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.