Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $302,234.54 and approximately $1,136.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

