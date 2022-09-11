DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0050 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

