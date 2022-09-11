Dock Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $869,018.00 (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $869,018.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,523.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00067131 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00075345 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 802,651,756 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

