DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $33.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.62.

Several research firms have commented on DV. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,549,918.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,879,985 shares of company stock valued at $177,262,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $29.26 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

