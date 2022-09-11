Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

Duluth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Duluth has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Duluth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 44.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 179.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.