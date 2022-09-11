Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,149.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.01 million and approximately $62,149.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Electroneum

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,214,383 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

