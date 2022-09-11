Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.57.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

